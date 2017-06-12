

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.1212 against the euro and 1.2769 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.1195 and 1.2740, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to 0.9680 and 110.15 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.9689 and 110.32, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.95 against the franc and 108.00 against the yen.



