

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound rose to 1.2769 against the U.S. dollar and 140.77 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.2740 and 140.55, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8779 and 1.2365 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8783 and 1.2345, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 146.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



