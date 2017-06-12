Fully Automated Clinical and Specialty Chemistry Analyzers Designed to Streamline Companion Veterinary Diagnostics

Thermo Scientific Indiko Series of IVD compliant systems deliver accurate and reliable results

ATHENS, Greece, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroMedLab 2017 -Scientists working across companion veterinary diagnostic applications can now benefit from a series of fully automated random access bench-top systems, designed to generate high-quality results, while maximizing ease-of-use and saving on both time and cost.

The Thermo Scientific Indiko and Indiko Plus clinical and specialty chemistry analyzers will be showcased at the EuroMedLab conference (booth 6), June 12-14, at the Megaron Athens International Conference Centre in Athens, Greece.

Featuring new applications specifically developed and optimized for use in routine companion animal and sample-specific diagnostic testing, these in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) compliant systems offer a complete solution for the reliable and accurate screening of veterinary samples. Being fully automated, the analyzers have been designed to enable simple, walk-away operation, saving time and minimizing human error. These systems are also cost-efficient and environmentally friendly, owing to the unique, low-volume cuvette design which only require small reagent volumes and generates minimal reagent waste.

"Over the last few years, we have witnessed a considerable increase in the use of IVD instrumentation for disease diagnosis in household pets, with clinical chemistry analyzers being among the most preferred technologies," said Bill Östman, vice president and general manager, clinical diagnostics systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With this in mind, we have expanded the capabilities of our analyzers to address the need within the rapidly growing veterinary diagnostics market for precise and dependable results that veterinarians can rely upon to make informed treatment decisions."

To further maximize efficiency and productivity, the Indiko and Indiko Plus analyzers enable random access to samples, reagents and cuvettes without interrupting the analytical process. Using disposable cuvettes, the systems eliminate the need for rinsing to prevent carryover, removing the risk of sample cross-contamination. For added convenience, they can also simultaneously accommodate a wide mix of sample cups and barcoded primary tubes. In addition, the analyzers facilitate bi-directional connection with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), allowing for rapid, error-free input and processing of results.

For more information about the Indiko analyzers, please visit www.thermofisher.com/indiko and www.thermofisher.com/indikoplus. Local availability may depend on individual country regulations.

