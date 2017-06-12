Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL)(NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun will step down from its Board of Directors with immediate effect to comply with regulations governing the plurality of offices.

"I have very much enjoyed my years as a member of the Board of Eutelsat, a world leader in the satellite operator industry. I am convinced Eutelsat will continue to serve its customers and shareholders successfully and energetically", said Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun.

"I thank Miriem for the high quality input she has provided as a member of our Board and wish her good luck with her new projects", said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat Communications.

A replacement for Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting in November 2017.

