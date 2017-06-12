sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,155 Euro		-0,055
-0,54 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,172
10,224
08:51
10,23
10,274
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE10,155-0,54 %