May-17 May-16 Change Jan-May 2017 Jan-May 2016 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 141,646 137,700 3% 681,763 687,670 -1% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 212,930 221,618 -4% 934,690 943,146 -1%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches

In May 2017 Le Shuttle Freight transported 141,646 trucks, recording the best Truck Shuttle traffic for a month of May in its history, an increase of 3% compared to May 2016.

On Thursday 8 June 2017, Le Shuttle Freight established a new daily record with 3,822 trucks transported in 24 hours in the CAFO (Calais-Folkestone) direction, beating the previous record of 3,633 trucks set on 3 December 2015.

Since the start of the year, truck traffic has fallen slightly by 1%, due to the exceptional weather conditions in Spain at the beginning of the year.

Passenger Shuttle traffic has decreased by 4% compared to May 2016, with 212,930 vehicles transported penalized by an unfavorable electoral calendar in France. Passenger Shuttle traffic has decreased slightly since 1 January with nearly 935,000 vehicles transported.

The figures for the month of June will be published on Tuesday 11 July 2017 prior to the opening of trading.

