Broadridge Forms Strategic Alliance with Spence Johnson

Strategic alliance enables asset managers to analyse the global retail and institutional asset management opportunity together for the first time

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced an agreement with Spence Johnson, a leading provider of global institutional data and intelligence, to bring together retail and institutional data, benchmarking and analytics. The combined capabilities will generate a unique global view of the global asset management market.

This strategic alliance leverages Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence, the leading platform for retail cross-border fund data and analytics that delivers detailed information on 80,000 retail mutual funds and ETFs globally, and Spence Johnson's market leading institutional Money in Motion dataset that provides detailed analytics on institutional assets, flows and sales, tracking over $7 trillion in institutional flow.

"This alliance with Spence Johnson furthers Broadridge's commitment to helping asset managers identify growth opportunities - providing them with broad data and analytics for both retail and institutional channels globally," said Dan Cwenar, president of Broadridge's data and analytics business.

"We are very excited to form this alliance with Broadridge and continue our mission to put data and intelligence at the heart of successful asset management businesses," said Nigel Birch, managing director, Spence Johnson.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) a global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 90 percent of public companies and mutual funds in North America, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Spence Johnson

Spence Johnson is a Data and Intelligence consultancy focused on institutional asset management with offices in London, Singapore and Boston. Spence Johnson's Money in Motion consortium has over 100 institutional asset manager members and tracks over $7 trillion in addressable institutional flows. For more information please visit www.spencejohnson.com

