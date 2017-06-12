ACACIA MINING PLC - Presentation of the 2nd Presidential Committee Findings

12 June 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Presentation of the 2nd Presidential Committee Findings

Acacia would like to inform the market that the President of Tanzania H.E. Dr. John P. Magufuli is hosting a public presentation this morning at 07:30 UK time, in Swahili, where the Chairman of the second Presidential Committee, which is looking into the economic and legal aspects of historic exports of metallic mineral concentrates, will present the Committee's findings to the President. Acacia has fully cooperated with their work.

This event follows the presentation of the findings of the First President Committee on 24 May, which looked into the contents of containers of concentrate. Acacia refutes the findings of the First Committee and believes they contain significant discrepancies compared to the more than 20 years of data available to Acacia. We have requested, but not yet received a full copy of the Committee's report, and an independent review of the results.

Acacia will provide an update to the market as soon as practical following today's event.

