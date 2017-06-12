Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-12 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 09.05.2017- Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 20.06.2017 Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017- Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2017 Initial UPPB080022FA UPP TLN listing/admissio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2017 Coupon payment BREB061520A Baltic RE Group RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2017 Government LTGCB03021B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03021B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2017 Annual General BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2017 Annual General LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG Meeting Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2017 Dividend ex-date ARC1T Arco Vara TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2017 Maturity date VLBBSTR00217 SEB bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2017 Annual General TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2017 Annual General EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2017 Dividend record ARC1T Arco Vara TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2017 Dividend ex-date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2017 Dividend record OLF1R Olainfarm RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2017 Dividend ex-date TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2017 Extraordinary EWA1L East West Agro VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2017 Dividend payment ARC1T Arco Vara TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2017 Annual General GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2017 Dividend record TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.