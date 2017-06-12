Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 12 June 2017



RAISIO'S CONVERTED SHARES



The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has decided in its meeting held on 24 May 2017 to convert a total of 11,300 restricted shares (series K) into free shares (series V). The decision has been entered in the Trade Register today, on 12 June 2017. The additional lot of free shares in question is admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 13 June 2017.



Since the beginning of 2017, a total of 12,490 restricted shares of the company have been converted into free shares. The number of issued free shares is now 132,478,429 while the number of restricted shares is 32,670,601. The share capital entitles to 785,890,449 votes.



Since the conversion occurs between the two share classes, it does not affect the company's registered share capital, which remains unaltered at EUR 27,776,072 and is divided into 165,149,030 shares.



The converted free shares have equal rights with the free shares issued earlier entitling to the right to the next succeeding profit to be shared as well as to other shareholder rights as of today.



Raisio plc



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060



Raisio plc



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en





