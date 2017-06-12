Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-12 08:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As of 10.06.2017 the following significant changes have taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.



The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.



Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 10.06.201 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pro Kapital Grupp (54 271 722 shares) NORDEA BANK AB FINLAND BRANCH- NON-TREATY CLIENTS 50.42 48.10 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



