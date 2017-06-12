

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Monday as investors await central banks' meetings in Britain, the U.S. and Japan later this week.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps despite a succession of poor inflation readings. No changes are expected from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.



Asian markets are broadly lower and the British pound held stable while the euro edged up against the dollar as French President Emmanuel Macron and his party took a commanding lead in the first round of France's legislative elections. Oil prices extended Friday's gains after a pipeline stoppage in Nigeria.



The U.K. general election result created uncertainty over the policy platform, political cohesion and longevity of the next U.K. government, Fitch Ratings said. This will have implications for Brexit as well as potentially fiscal policy, the agency said.



U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs on Friday before finishing the session mixed as technology stocks sold off sharply, overshadowing gains in the energy and financial sectors.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally.



European markets ended Friday's session higher as an inconclusive result of the U.K. election helped increase the chances of a softer Brexit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX