LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) Monday acknowledged that its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Coal & Allied Industries Limited has received a takeover proposal from Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L).



Rio Tinto said its board and management will give the proposal appropriate consideration and respond in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX