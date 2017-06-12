

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering solutions provider Weir Group Plc. (WEIR.L) Monday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire KOP Surface Products, a provider of advanced surface pressure control technologies, systems and services for the oil and gas industry for $114 million or 89 million pounds in cash.



The business is being acquired from Akastor ASA, a Norwegian-listed investor in oilfield services.



Singapore-based KOP employs approximately 450 people. It designs and manufactures wellheads, surface trees, valves, actuators and aftermarket services. In the three years ending December 2016, KOP generated an average of $117 million in annual revenues and $21 million in annual EBITDA. In 2017 KOP is expected to generate revenues of about $46 million and about $2 million of EBITDA, reflecting current International oil and gas market conditions.



Following the acquisition, KOP's current management team will continue to lead the business, reporting into Weir's Oil & Gas division.



Over the next two years integration costs are expected to total $2 million and generate run rate annual cost and procurement synergies of about $2 million by the end of that period, with the potential for additional revenue synergies.



Completion is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and is anticipated to take place in the third quarter.



Regarding its current trading, Weir stated that order input trends in April and May were in line with expectations and the Group's full year guidance for 2017 is unchanged. As previously indicated, and reflecting these order trends, profits are expected to be weighted to the second half.



