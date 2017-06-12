

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.7189 against the U.S. dollar, 1.5597 against the euro and 1.0473 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7208, 1.5513 and 1.0437, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 79.24 from Friday's closing value of 79.51.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.70 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro, 1.06 against the aussie and 77.00 against the yen.



