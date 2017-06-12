

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, the same rate of increase as in April. It was the fifth month of rise in a row.



Grocery prices grew 2.3 percent annually in May and non-food prices edged up by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services registered a decline of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in May.



