HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng Delivers Keynote Address at China-EU Business Summit

BEIJING , June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, today announced that Chairman Chen Feng delivered the keynote address at the 12th Annual China-EU Business Summit, held in Brussels on June 2, 2017. The summit, organized by Business Europe and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was focused on the ways in which China and the EU can deepen cooperation and promote global trade and investment for mutual benefit. The event was attended by 500 participants, including investors, business representatives, scholars, and members of the media.

In his keynote, Chairman Feng discussed how a continued dialogue and commitment to cooperation can deliver mutually beneficial, win-win results for China and the European Union. He discussed HNA Group's commitment to maintaining this momentum and noted that expedited investments will promote economic development in both regions.

China and the EU are currently engaged in a number of initiatives to encourage a cooperative dialogue and promote China's strategic alignment with European economic development. This includes annual high-level economic and strategic dialogues -- aimed at further enhancing mutual trust, promoting cooperation, and maintaining a stable relationship between the two regions -- and the creation of the China-EU Joint Investment Fund and other platforms that foster connectivity. This framework is consistent with China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and the European Investment Planning A "16 + 1" platform, both of which are designed to open up broader cooperation.

HNA Group is committed to maintaining its investment in Europe, increasing cultural exchanges between the East and West, and helping expedite Chinese-EU trade relationships, in keeping with China's "going global" and "One Belt, One Road" initiatives. HNA Group actively implements the "One Belt, One Road" strategy and promotes economic and cultural exchanges through its international tourism business and global CSR initiatives. To date, HNA Group has investments in 19 airlines in Europe, connecting 14 cities and nine countries, operates 30 cargo planes in the region, and supports many more airlines bound for Europe through various airport operations and services. HNA Group is involved in nearly 20 projects in Europe, across tourism, logistics, and financial services, with regional investment totaling more than $12 billion dollars.

In recognition for his leadership in building bridges between the East and West and promoting social and economic exchanges between China and Europe, Chairman Feng was awarded the Chevalier des Arts Orientaux (the Chevalier Medal for Oriental Art) on June 2 by a panel of judges from the Chevalier des Arts Orientaux.

Addressing the ceremony, Philip Dewinter, a member of the Belgium Congress, said, "Mr. Chen embodies the qualities of a Chevalier. To honor Mr. Chen's distinguished accomplishment, I, on behalf of Chevalier des Arts Orientaux Panel of Judges, declare to award the medal to Mr. Chen Feng. It is our sincere hope that Mr. Chen will make an even greater contribution to cooperation between China and Belgium."

Established in 1953 by the Belgian Senate and now managed by the Europe-China Cultural and Educational Foundation, the Chevalier des Arts Orientaux recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the cooperation between East and West, in multiple fields including science and art. In 2016, the Chevalier des Arts Orientaux was awarded to Ding Zuohong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yuexing Group.

