

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group plc (MTO.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 March 2017 was 184.0 million pounds or 51.9 pence per share compared to profit of 32.6 million pounds or 9.1 pence per share last year.



Loss before tax was 58.2 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 91.9 million pounds in the previous year.



As a consequence of the Accounting Review, prior year errors, goodwill impairments and costs of change, operating loss was 42.9 million pounds compared to operating profit of 107.6 million pounds last year.



Adjusted operating profit fell 14% to 82.0 million pounds from 95.2 million pounds, driven by volume decline in Property Management and a difficult year for both Cleaning and Engineering Services.



Adjusted profit fell to 82.0 million pounds from 95.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Reported revenue declined to 2.126 billion pounds from last year's 2.147 billion pounds, due to the revenue impact of the Accounting Review, offset by favourable currency movements.



The Group's Adjusted revenue increased to 2.40 billion pounds from 2.13 billion pound last year. This was principally due to strong revenue growth in Security offset by a significant volume decline in Property Management.



The Board has decided not to recommend a final dividend this year, making the full year dividend 4.0 pence per share, compared to 12.1 pence per share paid last year.



The Company implemented a succession plan: Ruby McGregor-Smith left the business after nine years as Chief Executive and 15 years on the Board and Suzanne Baxter left after 10 years as Finance Director, with Phil Bentley (Chief Executive) and Sandip Mahajan (Finance Director) appointed in December 2016 and February 2017 respectively.



As previously indicated, Derek Mapp joined the Board as Chairman-elect on 9 May 2017 (and will take over from Roger Mathews following the AGM on 26 July 2017) and Nivedita Krishnamurthy joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 June 2017.



