Integrating 50+ Accenture enterprise analytics applications with SAP® Leonardo

Plans to incorporate SAP Leonardo capabilities into Accenture Liquid Studios to design and develop solutions

Applying Accenture's Industry X.0 approach to SAP Leonardo at the Accenture Industrial IoT Innovation Center in Garching, Germany

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced an expanded collaboration to co-innovate, co-develop and jointly go to market with breakthrough digital solutions based on the new SAP® Leonardo digital innovation system. The long-standing strategic partners will focus on embedding digital technologies including additional machine learning, analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) at the core of clients' businesses to deliver even greater value from their SAP investments.

"Every CEO in the world is focused on digital innovation," said Bill McDermott, chief executive officer of SAP. "With SAP HANA and SAP Leonardo, we are alone in delivering the power of in-memory computing together with a rich combination of modern digital technologies. We could not be more pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Accenture to create a new wave of industry-specific digital solutions for our customers."

"Today, we're at an incredible tipping point," said Pierre Nanterme, chairman and CEO, Accenture. "We're face to face with an era of tremendous business transformation where the fundamental rules of how we create value are being rewritten. What we're announcing today is a bold step in defining the rules for the intelligent enterprise. Combining our broad industry expertise and leading digital capabilities with SAP, we will unlock new business value for clients in ways we've not seen before."

This is the latest step in a process that began 18 months ago with the companies working together on SAP S/4HANA® to simplify and fast-track clients' digital journeys toward becoming intelligent enterprises.

Accenture and SAP are now expanding their current co-development program to include intelligent analytics solutions delivered by Accenture Digital and powered by SAP Leonardo. The new offerings will be designed to allow clients to tailor predictive models to their specific business situations, enabling better results through real-time insights and improved decision making.

Accenture plans to integrate more than 50 of its proven enterprise analytics applications across finance and accounting, supply chain, procurement, human capital management, and sales and customer service. By combining solutions like Accenture's Payables Optimizer and Advanced Inventory Management with SAP Leonardo, it is anticipated that clients will be able to reduce capital costs and optimize the supply chain to meet the real-time demands of customers.

Accenture will also apply its Industry X.0 approach and Industrial Internet of Things expertise to help clients leverage SAP Leonardo to enable the digital reinvention of industries. Through Industry X.0, clients will be able to achieve new levels of efficiency, uncover new sources of growth and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

The Accenture Industrial IoT Innovation Center in Garching, Germany and the Accenture Innovation Hub in Houston will develop analytics and Industry X.0 solutions based on SAP Leonardo. At Accenture Liquid Studios, Accenture will work together with clients to create SAP Leonardo-based solutions at speed, by applying design thinking and agile methodologies.

