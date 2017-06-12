Reaffirming that its long-standing dealership network remains the organization's business model going forward, Montabert officials said the recent acquisition of the brand's parent company will not change Montabert's sales channels for rock breakers or its manufacturing operations.

All of the brand's industry-leading rock breakers, drifters, and drilling attachments continue to be manufactured at its state-of-the-art plant in Saint-Priest, retaining the Montabert name and iconic green color scheme.

In April of this year, Komatsu America Corp., a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., acquired Joy Global Inc., which purchased Montabert in 2015. Joy Global Inc. was recently renamed Komatsu Mining Corp. and is operated as a subsidiary of Komatsu focused on providing advanced equipment, systems and solutions to the global mining industry. The acquisition has not changed the former Joy Global's business model, either, as Komatsu Mining Corp. remains committed to direct service for its mining customers.

"Though we are now part of the larger Komatsu organization, it is business as usual for Montabert," said President Maurice Stanich. "Our sales channels and contacts remain the same, as do our manufacturing operations and our commitment to leading the industry for hydraulic attachments."

ABOUT MONTABERT

Montabert is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of hydraulic demolition and drilling attachments, as well as pneumatic equipment. The brand originated in Lyon, France, and its North American operations are based in the Atlanta, GA, area. Since inventing the world's first hydraulic concrete breaker in 1964, Montabert has remained at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology. Available through more than 200 dealers worldwide, Montabert attachments are fit for use on a variety of compact and heavy carriers, providing reliable and cost-effective solutions in construction, demolition, mining and recycling applications. For more information on Montabert products, visit http://www.montabert.com/.

