WP Engine, the world's leading WordPress digital experience platform, today announced it has recently passed the milestone of 10,000 customers in its EMEA region just two years after opening the doors of WP Engine London, the EMEA headquarters in London's go-to neighborhood for entrepreneurs and creatives: Shoreditch, in the heart of "Tech City."

"There's a reason WordPress is trusted by the world's biggest brands and powers more than 28% of the web," said Fabio Torlini, Managing Director EMEA at WP Engine. "When we opened the London office, WP Engine's first international office, we knew there was an enormous opportunity to make WordPress enterprise grade for thousands of customers and we wanted to be present in market to help support this growing EMEA customer base. Over the next few years, we look forward to continuing to help WordPress and its community thrive across the region."

WP Engine is consistently enhancing its platform to bring enterprise-grade performance and intelligence to companies of all sizes. The infrastructure announcement shows how WP Engine is increasing the availability, reducing page load times and giving our customers more choices from industry-leading infrastructure partners for their WordPress sites. Meanwhile, with the introduction of its Content Performance offering, part of its suite of Performance Intelligence solutions, WP Engine continues to evolve customer expectations of a digital experience platform for WordPress, by providing a set of tools that address enterprise and agency requirements such as providing detailed insights into the performance of a brand's entire WordPress content.

WP Engine's business overall continues to drive solid growth, now with more than 60,000 customers worldwide. Customers like AMD, Network Rail, New Relic, Ryanair, Thomson Reuters, Under Armour and Warby Parker in over 140 countries trust WP Engine and its international award-winning 24/7 support 365 days a year to deliver world-class digital experiences. So whether you measure digital success through content, connections, conversions or transactions an individual with a website or a multinational corporation's digital team can act with the confidence that they're always a step ahead.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the world's leading WordPress digital experience platform that gives enterprises and agencies the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine's combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 60,000 companies across over 140 countries to provide counsel and support helps brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; and Limerick, Ireland.

