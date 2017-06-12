Ipreo's Investor Access Demonstrates Significant Adoption

Number of publishing investment banks doubles during record month; platform approaches broad usage among banks and primary market investors.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, releases growth statistics on usage of Investor Access among European investment banks and investors.

Since its first live deal in January 2017, the number of banks eligible to publish deals via Investor Access has doubled from eleven to twenty two. Investor participation in this industry-led initiative continues to grow, with an active community of one hundred investors able to view published deals and over thirty of those institutions enabled to enter orders electronically.

May marks a record month, with 69 deals run over Investor Access where investors have submitted orders and received allocations electronically. The number of deals published year to date is approaching 400, and more than 100 of these have been enabled for electronic orders. In recent weeks usage has increased, with deal coverage rising to around 80% of European investment-grade deals and more than half of these enabled for electronic orders.

The efficiency and broad applicability that Investor Access brings are represented by the diversification of issuers and market sectors.

"The rapid and continued adoption of Investor Access by banks and investors since the beginning of the year illustrates the appetite for increased efficiency in the primary markets and validates the value that Investor Access brings to the new issue process," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of Global Markets Group at Ipreo.

About Investor Access

Investor Access allows investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between a core group of eleven sponsoring banks and an active community of over 100 buy-side participants. The original sponsoring group includes BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale, and UBS.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

