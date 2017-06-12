New Logitech® G903 and Logitech® G703 mice give gamers infinite power and professional-grade performance

After more than four years of R&D, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced the launch of two technologies that make the dream of high performance wireless gaming a reality. Logitech G POWERPLAYTM is the world's first wireless charging system for gaming mice providing continuous charging while both playing games and at rest completely eliminating the need to dock or park their mouse to recharge. The second innovation is Logitech G LIGHTSPEEDTMtechnology, an end-to-end system optimization built on decades of wireless development experience that provides unrivaled connectivity and power performance. Compatible with the POWERPLAY wireless charging system, Logitech G also introduced two new flagship gaming mice, the new Logitech® G903 LIGHTSPEED™ Wireless Gaming Mouse and Logitech® G703 LIGHTSPEED™ Wireless Gaming Mouse.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005343/en/

Logitech G POWERPLAY with LIGHTSPEED technology, the world's first wireless charging system for gaming mice, providing continuous play without interruption. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet now: The future of wireless PC gaming is here. @LogitechG introduces two wireless gaming mice infinite charging system. http://blog.logitech.com/?p=25976

"For decades, we've pioneered development in wireless gaming, and our new POWERPLAY and LIGHTSPEED wireless technologies continue this commitment to wireless superiority," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "With POWERPLAY, LIGHTSPEED and our new G903 and G703 mice, you'll get unbeatable precision, lag-free performance and infinite power, which gives gamers the highest-quality experience."

Logitech G LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology

Trusted by gaming enthusiasts and esports professionals worldwide, LIGHTSPEED wireless technology can be the difference between winning it all or walking away with nothing. Featuring a one-millisecond report rate and end-to-end signal optimization, LIGHTSPEED delivers competition-level responsiveness at speeds faster than many competitive wired gaming mice. Decades of wireless engineering experience mean LIGHTSPEED has wireless signal strength up to 16x (12dB) higher than the competition and a unique Frequency Agility Mechanism that automatically avoids problematic interference, ensuring smooth and consistent performance.

LIGHTSPEED underpins both the POWERPLAY wireless charging system and G903 and G703 gaming mice, meaning these devices can pair directly with the POWERPLAY's integrated LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver for optimal signal strength and the convenience of charging and data over a single USB cable.

POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System

POWERPLAY reinvents the possibilities of wireless charging. A departure from existing wireless charging standards, which require the charging device to sit idle in one specific area to charge, POWERPLAY was designed from the ground up to deliver uninterrupted charging over its mousing surface even while the mouse is in play. The wireless charging system uses a groundbreaking application of electromagnetic resonance that creates an energy field above POWERPLAY's 275 x 320mm surface to deliver wireless power without interfering with the precise tracking and data transmission of high-performance gaming mice.

The POWERPLAY energy field is captured and transformed into charging current by the POWERCORE™ module, which attaches magnetically to compatible wireless gaming mice, including the Logitech G903 and G703.

Logitech® G903 and G703 LIGHTSPEED™ Wireless Gaming Mice

The latest in Logitech G's long history of high performance gaming mice, both the G903 and G703 deliver on the brand's expectation of superior performance and unparalleled quality while also adding new LIGHTSPEED technology. Additional compatibility with the POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System provides untethered play, unlimited charging, and unmatched performance. Features of the G903 and G703 include:

Pixel-Precise Sensor: The Logitech G903 and G703 mice come equipped with the PMW3366 optical sensor, widely regarded by esports professionals and gaming enthusiasts as the best gaming mouse sensor on the market. Thanks to years of innovations, the PMW3366 has zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration across the entire DPI range (200-12,000 DPI). The resulting experience is incredible tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness, even at speeds over 400 IPS.

The Logitech G903 and G703 mice come equipped with the PMW3366 optical sensor, widely regarded by esports professionals and gaming enthusiasts as the best gaming mouse sensor on the market. Thanks to years of innovations, the PMW3366 has zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration across the entire DPI range (200-12,000 DPI). The resulting experience is incredible tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness, even at speeds over 400 IPS. Advanced Mechanical Button Tensioning: Precisely-tensioned metal springs and exclusive mechanical pivot hinges on G903 keep the primary left and right mouse buttons poised to trigger. This technology delivers an exceptionally clean and crisp button feel, response, and consistency. Logitech G improved on the design and boosted button durability up to 2.5x with 50 million click switches.

Precisely-tensioned metal springs and exclusive mechanical pivot hinges on G903 keep the primary left and right mouse buttons poised to trigger. This technology delivers an exceptionally clean and crisp button feel, response, and consistency. Logitech G improved on the design and boosted button durability up to 2.5x with 50 million click switches. Supreme Comfort and Quality: Both mice deliver long-lasting comfort. The Logitech G903 features a configurable button layout and ambidextrous design that allows for left- or right-handed use and works with nearly any mouse grip style, including palm, claw and fingertip grips. The Logitech G703 features a lightweight, ergonomically designed body that was made to mold to your hand. Rubber grips on the left and right sides offer added control. You can use the mice directly out-of-the-box, or you can program the buttons with custom game commands using Logitech Gaming Software (LGS).

Pricing and Availability

The POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System are expected at retailers in August 2017 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The Logitech G903 and G703 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mice are expected at global retailers beginning in June 2017 for suggested retail prices of $149.99 and $99.99, respectively.

For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and Console gaming gear. Logitech G is dedicated to providing gamers of all levels with industry leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.LogitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005343/en/

Contacts:

Logitech G

Stephan Floyd

510-203-6325

sfloyd@logitech.com