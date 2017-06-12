Outokumpu Oyj Press release June 12, 2017 at 10.00 am EET



Outokumpu has commissioned an investment in its bar finishing capabilities for Degerfors Long Products in Sweden. The investment comprises a new pit furnace, straightener, peeler as well as bar stock services. These investments have been installed during spring and will be in operation during June 2017.



Outokumpu is now able to offer stainless heavy bar in size range 70 to 300 mm with peeled surface condition. The new peeling line increases the size range of the peeled heavy bar and billet offering as well as enhances the capabilities to serve the customers requiring high surface quality.



Outokumpu has invested in stock services for the bar product range to ensure quick deliveries within Europe. The stock service enables lead times of 2 weeks within Europe and even shorter deliveries in Nordic countries. The customers are also able to order smaller batch sizes from stock when needed.



Says Olle Källgren, head of Degerfors Long Products, Sweden: "The investment will open up new possibilities to serve seamless tube customers as well as European and Asian based distributors requiring special bar and billet in larger dimensions. Degerfors Long Products has in-depth material knowledge of stainless steel and its end-use applications. We help customers to select right grade for the specific conditions."



Degerfors Long Products is specialized in stainless steel grades for the most demanding applications. The offering contains austenitic, ferritic, duplex and precipitation hardened grades in Outokumpu Forta, Ultra and Therma ranges as well as Prodec range products for superior machinability. The unit has also NORSOK approved duplex grades specially designed for Oil & Gas industry.



Outokumpu has a century of experience in creating efficient, long-lasting, and recyclable stainless steels. Our global offering includes quality-critical long products for the buildings and infrastructures. Our Long Products sites are located in the US, the UK, and Sweden, and are known for their high quality products, flexibility, and world-class delivery performance. Read more about Outokumpu Long Products offering at outokumpu.com/longproducts. ??



