Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gådin, Per-Anders Position: Chief Financial Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20170608120159_3 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 9 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Volume: 162 Unit price: 8,13000 Euro Volume: 1 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 322 Volume weighted average price: 8.11509 Euro --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 10 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Volume: 1550 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 8,10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1678 Volume weighted average price: 8.10000 Euro



Additional information: Outi Torniainen, SVP Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



Etteplan's services cover engineering, technical documentation, embedded systems and IoT solutions. Our customers are the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.



In 2016, Etteplan had turnover of EUR 183,9 million. The company has over 2,500 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. under the ETTE ticker.



