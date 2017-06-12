Operational Start for Volvo's Electric Buses in Luxemburg

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "The start of operations with the Volvo 7900 Electric marks yet another important step for all of us who work for a cleaner, quieter urban environment and more attractive public transport. Together with Differdange and Sales-Lentz we are in the vanguard of next-generation public transport," says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

Differdange's focus on electrically powered buses is part of the city's ambitious sustainability drive, with public transport forming a crucial focus area. The four electric buses are used on four routes with length from 8 to 9.5 km. Each bus is driven approximately 25 minutes, then the buses' batteries are fast-charged in three to six minutes at the end stations using an open interface known as OppCharge (opportunity charging), which follows the ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) recommendations. The charging stations in Differdange were supplied by Heliox.

"Full electric was the next logical step after electric-hybrid, ahead in our strategy for sustainable urban mobility. Beginning September 2016, Sales-Lentz Autocars was commissioned a major project in green urban mobility: the Differdange-city buses 100% electric 12m urban buses. Start of operation: 2nd May 2017. We are excited to have done this turn-around in exactly 9 months with a very strong team formed of Volvo Gothenburg, Volvo Competence Center in Luxembourg, the city of Differdange, Heliox, ElectroWatt, Sales-Lentz technical department, and several other strong partners", says Jos Sales, Director Sales-Lentz.

"Sales-Lentz has always been an early adopter of new technologies. We understand our role as a public transport operator to trigger our suppliers, bus manufacturers, software developers, to deliver and develop technologies that meet the market needs. Being very close to public and private customers that require mobility solutions, Sales-Lentz sees itself as a development partner and entrepreneur ready to invest in sustainable mobility", says Wolfgang Schroeder, Managing Director, Sales-Lentz.

In addition to the all-electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles includes hybrid buses and electric hybrid buses (plug-in hybrids). All told, the company has sold more than 3300 electrified Volvo buses globally.

Volvo 7900 Electric

All-electric, two-axle, 12 metre long city bus with low floor and three doors.

80 % lower energy consumption than a comparable diesel bus.

Silent, exhaust emission-free.

Equipped with an electric motor and lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries are charged at the end stations, taking just three to six minutes*.

Can carry 85 passengers.

*Charging time varies with topography, load and climate conditions.

OppCharge (Opportunity Charging)

Open interface between charging station and vehicle.

Charging power 150, 300 or 450 kW.

Pantograph fitted to the overhead pylon makes it possible to use a cost-effective solution with low weight on the bus roof.

Conductive charging using current collectors, with communication between bus and charging station via Wi-Fi.

