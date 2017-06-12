Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 12 June 2017







Danske Bank issues structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx Banks



On 13 June 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 3,355,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks. The notes are designated "DB European Banks Autocallable II 2020" (ISIN DK0030400031).



The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes pay interest at 2.25 % semiannually, subject to the performance of the underlying index.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 22 June 2016.



The notes will be issued on 13 June 2017 and will mature on 23 June 2020. The notes will be registered with VP Securities. Danske Bank will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 13 June 2017.



For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.



Danske Bank A/S



Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



This is a translation of a company announcement in the Danish language.In case of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634837