Net Insight AB: Net Insight Wins Order for regional Sports event in Southeast Asia

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that a national telecommunications company in Southeast Asia has selected the company's media transport solution for a new media network to support a regional sports event.

Net Insight's Nimbra solution will deliver industry-leading JPEG2000 compressed live video with unparalleled quality and reliability.

The order includes products as well as services and the delivery will take place during the second quarter. The order was won together with Tekmark, Net Insight's partner in the region.

"The service provider selected Net Insight to get highest picture quality and most reliable media transport as they want to bring the best sports content to the TV viewers," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "There are no second takes in live production, that is why the biggest global sports events in the world rely on the Nimbra solution for live contribution."

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (http://www.netinsight.net)

About Tekmark

For more information, please visit tekmarkgroup.com

