TOKYO, June 12, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Media Service Corporation announced that the company's board meeting on June 9, 2017 approved that the company will change its company name to 'TOYOTA Connected Corporation' effective July 1, 2017. The company will change its name subject to approval of an amendment of the articles of incorporation at its 17th ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in late June this year.The company was founded in October, 2000 in order to 'create points of contact with customers using IT.' After its foundation, the company launched the 'G-BOOK' onboard information service in 2002. The company has launched the service not only in Japan but also 'North America,' 'China,' 'Thailand,' and 'the Middle East,' and has developed the service to its main business. Today the company's services including Telematics create points of contact with millions of customers and society all over the world every year.In November, 2016, Toyota Motor Corporation announced its 'connected strategy' in order to aim to connect all cars and create new mobility services with big data in preparation for true Connected Car era. TOYOTA Connected will play a core role in promoting the connected strategy globally, utilizing the most advanced technologies and know-how for 'vehicles and IT.'The company name change and brand unification is a bold step forward to enhance the brand value globally by the united efforts of all the employees of its group under 'TOYOTA Connected.' The company will aim to develop new mobility society and revolutionize the automobile industry with its corporate mission to 'create a prosperous and exciting mobility society by connecting people, vehicles, and society.'Schedule for the Company Name Changehttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaCompanyNameChange.jpg