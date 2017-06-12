

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3464 against the U.S. dollar and 81.87 against the yen, from early highs of 1.3438 and 82.07, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 1.5089 and 1.0138 from early highs of 1.5057 and 1.0114, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.



