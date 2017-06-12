

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in April from a month ago, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The current account gap widened to $3.62 billion in April from $2.99 billion in the preceding month.



The deficit in trade in goods rose to $3.53 billion in April from $2.89 billion in March. The balance on goods and services showed a shortfall of $3.61 billion versus $3.15 billion deficit in the prior month.



The capital account balance came in at a small surplus of $8.0 million in April after remained balanced in March. On the other side, the financial account deficit climbed notably from $1.57 billion to $3.66 billion.



