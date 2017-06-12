

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed for the first time in eight months to its lowest level in five months during May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



Headline inflation eased to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent in April. The rate was the lowest since December, when inflation was 0.5 percent.



The leisure and culture category registered the biggest fall mainly due to lower prices for package holidays, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index dropped 0.1 percent in May, which was the first decline since November. Price rose 0.2 percent in April.



