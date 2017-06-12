Vela Trading Technologies, a global leader in high performance trading and market data technology, is pleased to announce that it has won the Intelligent Trading Technology award for Best High Performance Data Feed Handler Software for its SMDS market data solution. In its inaugural year, the A-Team Group's Intelligent Trading Technology awards aim to recognize excellence in trading technology within capital markets. Winners were based on votes from the Intelligent Trading Technology community.

SMDS is Vela's flagship market data software product providing the ability to consume and normalize market data from global exchanges and trading venues through a single API. As performance, latency, and cost remain a focus for trading firms, the SMDS software is known for delivering high-performance normalized market data with single microsecond latencies and a minimal hardware footprint.

Most recently, the SMDS ticker plant technology has been used to provide a platform on which to build Vela's fully-managed European Best Bid Offer (EBBO) solution, offering an industry-leading latency profile and a low hardware footprint while providing high performance and throughput. In addition, Vela also leverages this technology for its US Options Consolidated Book (US OCB) solution which aggregates price level market data from all regional options exchanges in the US to provide a consolidated view of liquidity, essential for cross-market trading and best execution.

With 250+ global venues and growing, Vela's direct feed handling software supports all major asset classes to meet the needs of both buy-side and sell-side trading strategies.

"We are pleased to offer our congratulations to Vela Trading Technologies on their prestigious Intelligent Trading Technology Award win. Our readership of 15,000 senior trading technology executives voted Vela Trading Technologies as winner in the category for Best High Performance Data Feed Handler Software," said Andrew Delaney, President of A-Team Group, which hosts the ITT Awards.

Brian Cassin, Head of Product Strategy, North America, commented, "We are honored to be receiving this award for our flagship SMDS market data product. This is further validation of our commitment and constant focus on developing and delivering the most innovative technologies to our clients. With SMDS, clients can benefit from an award-winning, industry-leading high performance market data solution that give them access to a comprehensive inventory of global feed handlers for all major asset classes, while simultaneously reducing their market data costs and time to market."

About Vela Trading Technologies

Vela (formerly SR Labs) is an independent global leader in high performance trading and market data technology. We provide the breadth of coverage and depth of expertise demanded by today's multi-asset, multi-region electronic trading environment. Our clients benefit from our award-winning managed services, white-glove global customer support, and world-class professional services from an experienced team comprised of seasoned financial services industry experts and cutting-edge technologists.

Providing premier market data and trading technology, Vela improves time-to-market, lowers costs and eliminates complexity. Vela delivers products that empower our clients to focus on their core business strengths, leveraging key trading infrastructure solutions via our technology, expertise and experience.

Visit us at velatradingtech.com. Follow us on Twitter @vela_tt.

