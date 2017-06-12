Mavenlink Expands to UK and Europe With New Office in London

Leading SaaS Platform for $3 Trillion Professional Services Industry Leverages Success to Fuel International Expansion

IRVINE, California and LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenlink, provider of the leading cloud-based software platform for the modern services organization and a Gartner Cool Vendor*, today announced it's expanding its geographic presence with the opening of its first European office in London.



The new London office will service Mavenlink's fast-growing base of clients in Europe, and act as the central sales hub for the region. The company expects to double growth in the region over the next 12 months. "We've been very fortunate to have had a significant and growing interest in our product across the European market over the past couple years," said Ray Grainger, Mavenlink CEO and co-founder. "We're excited to be launching our European office in London, a city where many of our current clients are based, to enhance our service offering and accelerate growth in the region."

Mavenlink has released several product enhancements to better support European countries, including support for European currencies and flexibility to customize workweeks based on regional holidays and schedules. Mavenlink was also recently certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, reflecting continued commitment to user privacy, data security, and privacy rights of EU citizens.

"This is an exciting time for our company, and the services industry," said Mr. Grainger. "There is tremendous transformation happening across the $3 trillion global services market. We look forward to partnering with more professional services organizations, consultancies, and digital agencies in the UK and across Europe to enable them with the digital infrastructure required to succeed in today's Service Level Economy."

To celebrate the launch of the new office, Mavenlink is hosting a party for clients and partners as part of London Tech Week. The week-long festival of technology and innovation was created to showcase and celebrate the best of London's tech scene. The Chairman of London & Partners and London Tech Week Ambassador, Rajesh Agrawal, is among the exclusive list of invitees to Mavenlink's private event.

"We are thrilled that Mavenlink has opened an office in London as part of its impressive global expansion plans," said Mr. Agrawal. "London is an ideal location for innovative technology companies like Mavenlink, who are looking to grow their brand and client base in UK and Europe."

Following consecutive years of triple digit growth, Mavenlink's expansion plans include the recent addition of two new U.S. locations in Boston and Salt Lake City, while growing its current San Francisco engineering and product headquarters, and rapidly adding jobs at its Irvine, CA corporate headquarters. In the coming months, the company will announce at least one other international office opening to support growth. In the next 12 months, the company plans to double its number of employees, globally.



About Mavenlink

Mavenlink delivers enterprise-class Software as a Service (SaaS) that transforms how services organizations work with distributed teams, contractors and clients around the globe. Mavenlink's innovative technology platform enables teams of any size to successfully manage and scale their people, projects, and profits. Consulting firms, IT services organizations, creative agencies, and professional services organizations in more than 100 countries are running their businesses more effectively and predictably with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named a Red Herring Global 100 business, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work, and a Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world's leading technology research and advisory firm. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

* Gartner, Cool Vendors in Program and Portfolio Management, 2015, Robert A. Handler, Matt Light, Donna Fitzgerald, Teresa Jones, 24 April 2015.