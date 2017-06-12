Valmet: Valmet and Södra Cell sign mill-wide Learning Agreement

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Södra Cell in Sweden have signed a three-year agreement for web-based training via the Valmet Online Learning portal. Valmet will provide online courses for all main mill processes to about 600 employees at all three Södra mills in Sweden; Värö, Mörrum, and Mönsterås.

Previously, Södra has purchased Valmet's online training as part of the Värö mill expansion project. Based on excellent training results and positive feedback from the trainees, Södra is now extending the agreement to all three mills over a period of three years.

"Developing the skills of our employees, both our current and newly employed, is of utmost importance. Having effective methods and tools for education is an important prerequisite. We truly believe that together with our skilled intern teachers, the Valmet Online Learning Portal will be an important part of a strong concept," says Stefan Sandberg, Mill Manager at Södra Cell Mörrum, Sweden.

Valmet Online Learning is a fully-featured Learning Management System (LMS), offering individual and group level reporting and a diversity of collaboration features, available from computers and mobile devices. It provides 24/7 access to a large online course library for operators, maintenance staff, and other personnel in the pulp, paper, energy, and other process industries. Assessments, evaluations, and certificates are integrated in the portal and can be easily customized.

"Valmet Online Learning is an efficient tool to get our customers' new employees quickly up to speed in their new roles. For experienced operators, the online courses are a time-saver when preparing for re-certification tests. We also see that our customers value the extensive reporting features which support each employee's individual competence development," says Lisa Månsson, Global Manager, Valmet Online Learning.

Information about Valmet Learning Services

Valmet Online Learning is part of the company's recently launched customer training offering - Valmet Learning Services. The renewed offering is designed to help improve the reliability and performance of the customers' processes.

Valmet Learning Services offers organization-wide training solutions tailored to the customers' needs. Find out more about our offering at www.valmet.com/services/learningservices (http://www.valmet.com/services/learningservices)

"Increased mobility and digitalization create new opportunities, but also poses new challenges to businesses when it comes to developing and retaining talent. Employees expect learning to be available anywhere, at any time. Valmet Online Learning offers the features and flexibility needed to continuously build and maintain skills and expertise for individuals, teams, and organizations. Helping our customers to develop their people is a key factor in our commitment to move our customers' performance forward," says Emmeli Olén, Director, Valmet Learning Services.

Information about the Customer Södra

Södra was founded in 1938 and is the largest forest-owner association in Sweden and an international forest industry Group, with a membership of more than 50,000 forest owners. Södra's operations are based on responsible forestry and on industries where they convert the raw material into sawn timber, paper and dissolving pulp, and green energy.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandberg, Mill Manager, Södra Cell, Mörrum, Sweden, Tel. +4670 638 78 78

Petri Lakka, Vice President, Services Development, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 521 1087

Emmeli Olén, Director, Valmet Learning Services, Valmet, Tel. +46766396712

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

