Company Announcement number 46/2017 - 12 June 2017



Opening of new fixed-rate bonds



Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:



Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 0,50 % 20S Annuity 31-08-2020 01-10-2030 1,00 % 21S Annuity 31-08-2020 01-10-2035 1,50 % 22S Annuity 31-08-2020 01-10-2040 2,00 % 23S Annuity 31-08-2020 01-10-2050 2,50 % 27S Annuity* 31-08-2020 01-10-2050



*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.



The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 15, 20 and 30 years, respectively.



