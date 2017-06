PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is forecast to grow as previously estimated in the second quarter, according to a survey conducted by the Bank of France.



The bank said gross domestic product will grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, the same rate as estimated in May. The economy had expanded 0.4 percent in the first quarter.



The business sentiment index remained unchanged at 105 in May. The reading for April was revised up from 104.



