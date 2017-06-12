Trading in Maha Energy AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 14, 2017.



Short name: MAHA BTA A --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921257 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137912 ---------------------------



