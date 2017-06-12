

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) Monday announced that 49.86% of Vonovia shareholders choose scrip dividend instead of the cash dividend. Accordingly, 7.66 million new Vonovia shares will be issued, resulting in a total of 476.46 million shares. The total amount of the cash dividend to be distributed accordingly amounts to 263.27 million euros.



In the context of its Annual General Meeting on May 16, the company, for the first time, offered its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.



Stefan Kirsten, CFO of Vonovia, said, 'We are happy to see that offering choice to our shareholders has led to a good acceptance of the newly introduced scrip dividend. This clearly highlights investors' trust in Vonovia and their support for our strategy.'



The settlement of the scrip dividend option is expected to occur on or around June 21, 2017. The payment of the cash dividend and the payment of any residual balances is expected to take place on 16 June 2017.



In Germany, Vonovia shares were trading at 35.51 euros, down 1.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX