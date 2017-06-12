

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in the U.S., U.K., and Japan due this week. French President Emmanuel Macron's party won an overwhelming majority in the first round of parliamentary elections, helping limit regional losses to some extent.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps when it announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. However, no changes are expected from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.



The U.K. general election result created uncertainty over the policy platform, political cohesion and longevity of the next U.K. government, Fitch Ratings said. This will have implications for Brexit as well as potentially fiscal policy, the agency said.



China's Shanghai Composite index slid 18.52 points or 0.59 percent to 3,139.88, with worries over tighter credit and slowing growth weighing on markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 322.25 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 25,708.04.



Japanese shares fell as the yen firmed up in morning trade and official data showed the country's core machinery orders, a popular proxy of capital spending, fell more than expected in April amid a slowdown in construction and public sector investment.



The Nikkei average dropped 104.68 points or 0.52 percent to 19,908.58 while the broader Topix index ended flat at 1,591.55.



Tech stocks were among the worst hit, with Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Alps Electric falling over 3 percent each following reports that Apple's next iPhones won't include support for gigabit LTE speeds.



Toshiba Corp shares soared 9.4 percent after the company sealed a deal to cap its liability for one of its troubled reactor projects.



Seoul stocks tumbled as foreign investors and local institutions locked in profits following weak cues from Wall Street Friday.



The benchmark Kospi fell 23.82 points or 1.00 percent to 2,357.87, dragged down by technology stocks such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and S K Hynix. Internet service firm Naver fell as much as 6.8 percent to 895,000 won.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower as investors waited for cues from first-quarter GDP data, slated for release on June 15. Trading volumes remained thin amid the Queen's Birthday public holiday in Australia.



India's Sensex was losing 0.6 percent ahead of industrial output and retail inflation figures slated for release later in the day.



Singapore's Straits Times index was little changed after a government report showed the country's retail sales continued its upward trend for the second month in a row in April.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.7 percent while the Taiwan Weighted lost 0.9 percent. The Malaysian market was closed for a public holiday.



U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs on Friday before finishing the session mixed as technology stocks sold off sharply, overshadowing gains in the energy and financial sectors. The Dow rose 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally.



