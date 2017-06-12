Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies and processes are expected to generate remarkable business outcomes that will impact the global economy across all industry sectors. To foster worldwide collaboration, the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and Plattform Industrie 4.0 are presenting a World Tour series to accelerate the digitalization of industrial production.

The two organizations have partnered with Italian-based, multinational company, Comau S.p.A., to co-host an event on June 19, 2017 in the Congress Centre Industrial Union, Turin, Italy. The event is designed to highlight the collaboration with Italian initiative Piano Industria 4.0, which is investing significant public resources in the technological and digital transformation of production with more than 13 billion euros of public commitment through automatic tax incentives for companies investing in Industrie 4.0 solutions and increasing R&D expenses.

"The IIoT World Tour leverages the cross-industry knowledge of the Industrial Internet Consortium and the manufacturing expertise of Plattform Industrie 4.0 to help advance the digitalization of industrial systems," said Dr. Richard Mark Soley, Ph.D., Executive Director, Industrial Internet Consortium. "We have a full agenda of expert speakers followed by anecdotal data on IIoT applications proven through testbeds, test labs and competency centers to help drive IIoT innovation."

Stefano Firpo, Director General for Industrial policy, competitiveness and small and medium enterprises at the Ministry of Economic Development, said, "The combination of super and hyper amortization schemes, tax credit on R&D and a special regime on income coming from the exploitation of patents and intangible assets puts the Italian tax system among the most favorable in the world to support investment in innovation and digitalization."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with Italian companies to further promote international cooperation in the area of Industrie 4.0. The exchange across national and company borders is essential to set common standards and develop security concepts," said Henning Banthien, Secretary General, Plattform Industrie 4.0.

The event will feature executive speakers, including, among others:

Comau S.p.A., Bosch Software Innovations, and SAP SE, who will highlight the benefits of global collaboration on IIoT technologies and processes.

GE Digital, who will talk about the era of Cyber Physical Systems, detailing the advanced technologies and new alliances and business models they require.

Siemens, who will provide the keynote on behalf of Plattform Industrie 4.0

The Italian Ministry of Economic Development, who will provide a keynote on behalf of Piano Industria 4.0.

Qualical, who will offer a case study on IIoT in the lime industry.

Leveraging its 40 plus years of experience in the production of advanced automation systems and products for the industry, Comau has been engaged in giving a concrete form to a "new era of automation" characterized by a safe synergistic collaboration between man and robot. Mauro Fenzi, CEO of Comau, a member of FCA Group, said, "In Comau's vision, Industrial Internet of Things is characterized by the direct collaboration between man and machine, a concept we define as 'human manufacturing.' For the first time, industrial robots are no longer confined within the barriers that enclose their area of use and work alongside operators inside the production line."

In the morning, an executive panel will give their views on the direction for IIoT, which will include speakers from Comau S.p.A., ABB Italy, SAP SE and ST Microelectronics. A panel of speakers Politecnico di Torino, Bosch Software Innovations, Siemens AG, and SAP SE will discuss accelerating IIoT through testbeds, test labs and competence centers in the afternoon. This will be followed by briefing sessions with top-level experts from industry on security, testbeds, standardization, interoperability, and architecture.

About the Plattform Industrie 4.0

Plattform Industrie 4.0 is the central network to advance digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 in Germany. In close cooperation with politics, industry, science, associations and trade unions, it develops and coordinates information and networking services in order to make Industrie 4.0 solutions better known among companies and to deploy them on site. As one of the largest international and national networks, it supports German companies particularly medium-sized companies in implementing Industrie 4.0. It provides companies with decisive impulses through examples of company practices from across Germany as well as concrete recommendations for action and test environments. www.plattform-i40.de

About the Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world's systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a community of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

