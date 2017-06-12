Grifols announces the launch of Erytra Eflexis, the latest advancement in scalable blood typing solutions that easily adapts to different laboratory workflow needs

- Erytra Eflexis is a fully automated, mid-sized analyzer that performs pretransfusion compatibility testing

- This system incorporates two lab configurations in a single instrument, providing laboratory technicians adaptable solutions for daily workloads

- For over 20 years, Grifols has been a driver in innovating blood typing systems that support safer transfusions worldwide

- Coinciding with the 27th Regional Congress of the ISBT (International Society of Blood Transfusion)

BARCELONA, Spain, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --During the 27th Regional Congress of the ISBT, 17-21 June, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P and NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines and recognized leader in transfusion medicine, launches Erytra Eflexis®, a fully automated, mid-sized analyzer that performs pretransfusion compatibility testing using DG Gel® technology.

Erytra Eflexis incorporates two lab configurations in a single instrument so laboratories can select the solution best suited to different workflow needs and capacities. This smart, flexible, and intuitive system optimizes workflow efficiency and improves daily workloads, providing laboratories with a high level of flexibility and adaptability.

Interchangeable sample and reagent lineal racks allow easy, continuous loading of cards, reagents, and samples. A benchtop, compact model, Erytra Eflexis features real random access with a capacity of up to 200 cards (1600 tests), 72 samples, and 46liquid reagents. The transparent casing provides a clear view of the simple internal organization and processes.

Erytra Eflexis enhances Grifols portfolio of blood typing solutions and can be used as a stand-alone system or in combination with the other Grifols solutions. Erytra Eflexis facilitates multiple lab configurations and multi-site health networks, and its ease of use requires minimal laboratory technician interaction.

"Today's Erytra Eflexis launch for CE markets celebrates another milestone in our continued dedication to safe and compatible transfusions. We take pride designing and developing innovative solutions to benefit patients and lab professionals."

- Carsten Schroeder, Grifols Diagnostic Division President



About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75-year legacy of improving people's health and well-being through the development of life-saving plasma medicines, diagnostics systems, and hospital pharmacy products.

Health commitment drives our activity organized into three divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, and Hospital, which develop, produce and market innovative products to medical professionals in more than 100 countries worldwide.