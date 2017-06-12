Linkfluence and Facelift Sign a Technological and Strategic Partnership

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Linkfluence, leader of Social Data Intelligence, pursues the development of its international partnerships and announces a collaboration with Facelift, European leader of Social Media Management.

«Linkfluence and Facelift share three key principles: technological excellence, innovation and customer service. While offering unparalelled technological performance, both companies boast a strong spirit of innovation by placing the needs of customers at the heart of product development» comments Hervé Simonin, CEO of Linkfluence. He adds: «We are happy to be able to offer our technology along with the services of the leading Social Media Management platform in Europe ».

Facelift presents a SAAS software suite that has been awarded and recognised for its marketing capabilities. Facelift Cloud gives brands and agencies a sophisticated, but simple platform to manage communications and social media campaigns.

Users will be able to combine the Social Data Intelligence functionalities by Linkfluence, with the Social Media Management services of Facelift.

« For our clients, monitoring has become very important. Thanks to this new partnership we are happy to offer our clients a social listening solution that has been globally recognised and rewarded for its international data capture. » - Arist von Harpe, Managing Director of Facelift.

The new partnership of Linkfluence and Facelift, both pioneers in their field, creates an unrivalled offering in the social web space. An offering that is driven by technological excellence and an innovative vision.

About Facelift

With more than 200 employees in offices in Hamburg, Paris and Dubai as well as more than 1,200 customers, Facelift is one of the leading providers of social-media marketing technologies in Europe. With the Facelift Cloud, Facelift offers a multi-certified software solution with all components needed for professional social-media marketing. The Facelift Cloud is completely hosted in Germany, was certified according to the standard ISO 27001 and complies with the highest IT security standards. Facelift is Facebook's only official European marketing partner for community management and ad technology, which offers its clients an all-in-one solution. http://www.facelift-bbt.com

About Linkfluence

Linkfluence, the leading Social Data Intelligence company, offers unique solutions for the monitoring, analysis and activation of social media channels. Using its software suite Radarly and associated services, Linkfluence captures and analyses more than 150 million publications a day in order to help brands make better decisions. Founded in 2006, it is a very rapidly growing French company with more than 200 employees across France, Germany, theUnited Kingdom,China and Singapore. Linkfluence has over 300 clients worldwide, including Danone and McDonald's.http://www.linkfluence.com |@linkfluence.



