Automotive Infotainment Market Size to Reach $37.62 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalautomotive infotainment marketis expected to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of smartphones is anticipated to have a significant impact on the in-car infotainment market, as they are the most prominently used connectivity gateways of an infotainment system.

The demand for enhanced driving experience is also predicted to drive the market over the forecast period. The increased focus on driver comfort and convenience has led to the development of various automotive infotainment systems, which offer innovative features such as voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time traffic updates, and navigation information. These features provide comprehensive vehicle information to the driver and thereby, enhance safety and driving experience. However, these systems involve high costs of integration and are primarily integrated in premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate infotainment security and privacy are predicted to hinder the growth of the automotive infotainment market.

The use of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles is mainly driven by the widespread adoption of navigation units. The implementation of navigation and communication units in a commercial vehicle has increased operational efficiency and enabled a reduction in response time during emergency situations. As commercial vehicles have high travel time, compared to passenger cars, improving safety and driver experience is very essential.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The communication unit dominated the product segment and was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2016

in 2016 The head-up display segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with an anticipated CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period

The key success factor for various participants to gain traction in the market is building cost-effective and driver-centric automotive infotainment systems

Automotive infotainment aftermarket products are cost-effective, as compared to OE fitted, and are much preferred by price sensitive consumers

The passenger car segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, owing to the growing trend of low-cost passenger cars

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation

region is predicted to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation The key industry participants of the market include Continental AG, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Denso Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Clarion Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, and JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Grand View Research has segmented the automotive infotainment market based on product types, fit types, applications, and regions:

Automotive Infotainment Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Audio Unit Display Unit Head-up display Navigation Unit Communication Unit

Automotive Infotainment Fit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) OE fitted Aftermarket

Automotive Infotainment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Infotainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil



