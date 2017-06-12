Cybersecurity leader recognised for email fraud prevention and its SME solution, Proofpoint Essentials



LONDON, 2017-06-12 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading next-generation security and compliance company, today announced the 2017 SC Media Awards Europe recently recognised two of its solutions for Best Fraud Prevention and Best SME solution. The announcement was made Tuesday, 6th June at the awards presentation held at Old Billingsgate, London.



Proofpoint's award-winning technologies included Proofpoint Email Fraud Defense, which protects organisations from advanced email threats including business email compromise (BEC) and targeted phishing. Proofpoint Essentials was also recognised for providing SMEs with a cloud-based enterprise security solution, which includes enhanced security with spam and phishing detection and policy, enforced encryption and data loss prevention.



"Fraud continues to be a problem for nearly all organisations. The security risks and challenges facing private and public sector companies these days are constant and complex. Proofpoint rises above its competitors, fending off the many potentially devastating attacks," said Tony Morbin, Editor in Chief, SC Magazine UK.



"As a winner in the Best SME Security Solution and Best Fraud Prevention categories, Proofpoint stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against the ever-changing threat landscape. This is a significant achievement and one that shows Proofpoint's dedication to improving the IT security industry as a whole," he added.



The SC Awards Europe are well known as one of the most prestigious awards for information technology (IT) security professionals and products. The awards recognise the best solutions, services and professionals that work around the clock to defend against the constantly shifting threat landscape in today's marketplace.



"Organisations worldwide rely on Proofpoint to safeguard how they work across email, mobile and social media channels," said Ryan Kalember, senior vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. "Being recognised at the recent SC Awards is a welcomed acknowledgement of our commitment to innovation when it comes to advanced cybersecurity protection for businesses of all sizes."



For more information on Proofpoint Fraud Prevention, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/email-fraud-defense. And for more information about Proofpoint Essentials, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/essentials.



About SC Media SC Media provides IT security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business. By offering a consolidated view of IT security through independent product tests and well-researched editorial content that provides the contextual backdrop for how these IT security tools will address larger demands put on businesses today, SC Media enables IT security pros to make the right security decisions for their companies. Join us on Facebook: facebook.com/scmagazineuk Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/scmagazineuk



About Proofpoint, Inc. Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading next-generation security and compliance company that provides cloud-based solutions to protect the way people work today. Proofpoint solutions enable organizations to protect their users from advanced attacks delivered via email, social media and mobile apps, protect the information their users create from advanced attacks and compliance risks, and respond quickly when incidents occur. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.



