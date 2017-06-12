

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Ecoslops, a French technology company that upgrades ship-generated hydrocarbon residues into valuable new fuels and light bitumen, announced Monday that is has signed an agreement with energy giant Total SA (TOT, TTA.L) to establish a maritime transport induced oil residue waste-processing unit in La Mède, near Marseilles.



This agreement comes after the successful completion of technical and commercial studies, which commenced last year and were announced as a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2016.



Ecoslops will build and operate the micro-refinery in La Mède, while Total will provide services and all necessary utilities. The valuable commercial products, such as new fuels and light bitumen, produced by the unit will be sold on local or international markets.



The building of the unit is expected to start during the second quarter of 2018, and the unit should be operational by the end of 2018.



Regarding the agreement, François Bourrasse, Director of Total's La Mède, said, 'The construction of the oil residue regeneration unit confirms the attractiveness of the site of La Mède, and the surrounding region. In addition, it is part of the circular economy approach initiated in PACA, which is both innovative and forward-thinking.'



Vincent Favier, Chairman and CEO of Ecoslops, said, 'ECOSLOPS is very pleased with the support of TOTAL Group in the implementation of this project, which will be Ecoslops' second micro-refinery unit, and also based in the largest French port. Our objective is to contribute positively to the commercial attractiveness of the oil residue collection industry in the Port of Marseilles, encouraging strict traceability of slops, and creating sustainable markets for the industry players.'



