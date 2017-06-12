Making a Dream Come True - Despite Hearing Loss, a Dancing Star is Born in China

STÄFA, Switzerland, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tianjiao Zhang is one of the best dancers in China. Despite her profound hearing loss, the 20-year-old artist is dancing at the highest level, and her moving story has been showcased by the Sonova Group: an emotional portrait in film about the young performer's life and dreams demonstrates how people with hearing loss can live a life without limitations.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522128/Sonova__Tianjiao_Zhang.jpg )

"My heart beats along to rhythm when I hear music," says Tianjiao Zhang enthusiastically. "Dancing is a wonderful thing and I feel the music in my heart." Even as a child, the young dancer knew that there was only one career for her, despite her profound hearing loss - and she has been supported in this endeavour by her hearing aids, manufactured by the Sonova brand Phonak, which she has been wearing since early childhood.

Tianjiao Zhang has had an exemplary career. At the age of 16, she became the only competitor with hearing loss to represent China at a dance competition in Ukraine - and went on to win. Having danced to victory by proving herself the most talented artist in a very popular contest on Chinese television when she was 17, Tianjiao Zhang now appears with a range of professional dance troupes and gives ballet lessons to children.

This short film captures Tianjiao Zhang's route into professional dance: Lights, camera, action!

More information: http://www.sonova.com/en/features/music-my-heart

Contact:

Media Relations

Michael Isaac

Phone: +41-58-928-33-24

Mobile: +41-79-420-29-56

Email: michael.isaac@sonova.com



Patrick Lehn

Phone: +41-58-928-33-23

Mobile: +41-79-410-82-84

E-Mail: patrick.lehn@sonova.com

