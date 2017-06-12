Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-12 11:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on June 12, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000650020 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03021B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03021B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-06-14 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2021-05-04 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,050 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,079 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,095 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 34 650 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 386 900 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 20 178 505,44 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





