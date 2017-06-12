Averda Wins '2017 UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award-Private Entity' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Averda was named 'UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award-Private Entity' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet - held on 24th May at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Averda provides integrated waste management services such as cleaning and collecting, recovering, recycling, diverting and disposing all kinds of wastes across municipal projects, technical waste and commercial collection sectors. It is constantly engaged in public awareness activities; educating the UAE residents on waste segregation techniques and communicating the importance of recycling to the environment. Averda's strong work force and local recruitment strategy build a successful business operating model for the company.

Averda CEO Malek Sukkar said, "Waste as an industry is probably not often considered exciting, high tech or innovative, so it is particularly gratifying that the Frost & Sullivan judging criteria for this award was so rigorous and in-depth, allowing us to demonstrate how we strive to achieve these goals in everything we do."

Extending hearty congratulations to Averda on winning the award, Mr. Abhay Bhargava, Business Head - MENASA, Energy & Environment Practice, Frost & Sullivan said: "2016 has been a very successful year for Averda. Its year-on-year global revenue growth rate has been over 35% in the waste management market. The company has a deep and diversified experience in the waste management industry. Its extensive workforce, technologically advanced solutions and strategic partnerships are the key factors contributing to its leadership position in the region. Averda's cross function visibility across areas such as municipal waste, technical waste, and commercial collection services coupled with its ability to provide other specialized solutions for medical waste treatment, e-waste etc. with an emphasis on "waste to energy" techniques gives the company a competitive edge over other players in the market."

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, etc.

Frost & Sullivan's robust research methodology represents the analytical rigor of our research process. It offers a 360-degree-view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all 7 research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are created on a thorough understanding of market, technical, economic, financial, customer, best practices, and demographic analyses. The integration of these research disciplines into the 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry players and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About Averda

Averda is the largest environmental solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa,specialisingin integrated waste management. Headquartered in Dubai and London,Averdais at the forefront of innovation, providing sustainable solutions and more than 35 years of experience in the effective management of waste for both private and public sector clients across residential, commercial and industrial areas.

Averda's extensive portfolio of services range from street cleaning to waste collection, treatment, disposal and recycling. Serving in excess of 9 million people every day, Averda currently operates throughout Angola, Congo, Gabon, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

