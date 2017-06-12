Orbital Gas Systems' VE Technology® independently tested and proven

HOUSTON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CUI) wholly-owned energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems ("Orbital"), has successfully conducted flow lab testing for the patented VE Technology helical strakes on thermowells and sample probes, which prove vortex elimination.

Orbital's VE Technology features helical strakes in the body of its probes, utilizing a design that eliminates vortex-induced vibration. The test, carried out on May 1, 2017, by a highly respected, North American independent metering research facility, proved the effects of vortex-induced vibration on traditional and helical probe geometries in a typical high-pressure, high-velocity pipeline environment.

Orbital's VE thermowell and a typical "ASME" straight shank thermowell were tested at high-pressure flows in the metering research facility's High Pressure Loop (HPL). The HPL is a recirculating test loop used to simulate flowing conditions in natural gas transmission pipelines using distribution-quality natural gas as the flowing medium.

The two thermowells were monitored at a series of flow rates corresponding to velocities from six to 110 feet per second. The results demonstrated that the ASME thermowell vibrated at all velocities, creating a cyclic strain at the flange joint with clear visual in-line and transverse displacement (up to +/- 0.5 in.) at certain velocities corresponding to its natural frequency. The helical strake thermowell had no visual vibration and a measured strain more than two orders of magnitude less than the ASME thermowell. Measured strain at the flange/shaft joint was from 100 to more than 250 times greater in the ASME thermowell. Displacement at the tip was thousandths of an inch for the VE thermowell versus 0.5 in. for the ASME. For a full copy of the report, please visit: http://orbitalgas.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/OrbitalThermowellTestReport.pdf.

The test was attended by Orbital personnel and representatives from some of the largest natural gas operators and transporters in the world - representing potential and current customers for this exciting new technology.

As explained by CUI Global's president & CEO, William Clough, "This testing was commissioned to validate thousands of hours of research and operational service over the past 12 years by tracking data and performance in a real-time, real-world, controlled setting. The independently validated results prove that Orbital's patented VE Technology, with its helical design, is an innovative and effective solution to many of the common issues encountered by traditional sample probes and thermowells, while demonstrating that VE Technology obviates the need for calculations and replacement probes/thermowells."

For more information, please contact:





Media Contact: Outside IR contact: CUI Global, Inc. LHA Jeff Schnabel Jody Burfening/Sanjay Hurry Main: 503-612-2300 212-838-3777 press@cuiglobal.com cuiglobal@lhai.com

About Orbital

Orbital Gas Systems (Orbital), a CUI Global Company, is the leader in innovative gas solutions, having more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Operating globally to energy, power and processing markets, Orbital manufactures and delivers a broad range of applications including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane.

For more information please visit www.orbitalgas.com.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com .

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322728/cui_global__inc__logo.jpg