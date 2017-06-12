Introducing Conotoxia, the International Brand From Cinkciarz

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Focusing on their international clients, the Cinkciarz capital group introduces a new brand to the market: Conotoxia. Soon, customers from outside Poland will use a dedicated domain: Conotoxia.com.

Both Cinkciarz and Conotoxia offer the same services: currency exchange and money transfers, and will soon offer payments. The two brands will be functioning alongside one another, using the same registered graphic trademark 'the euro-dollar'. The logo, colours and graphics will remain the same.

"Introducing the Conotoxia brand to the market is a direct result of the company's development and global expansion. The Conotoxia brand marketing campaign will be launched during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship," said Kamil Sahaj, Cinkciarz CMO.

What will change for clients?

The English version of the website at https://cinkciarz.pl/eng will now be available at https://conotoxia.com. If a client changes the language version from Polish to English, they will automatically be transferred to the international domain, Conotoxia.com. For Polish speaking clients, access to Cinkciarz services will remain unchanged. Ultimately, the customer chooses not only the language version, but also the country in which the service will be used.

Cinkciarz and Conotoxia

The Cinkciarz capital group is comprised of entities also available in territories other than Poland that offer various financial services. Cinkciarz.pl Sp. z o.o., a leading brand on the currency exchange market, currently operates in Poland. Money transfer services are offered by Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., which has a payment institution license. Both companies are bound by an agent agreement.

Simultaneously, throughout the United States, Conotoxia, Inc. is in the midst of processing licensing applications to provide money transfer services to US citizens. In anticipation of receiving all licenses, preparations for the company's launch in all American states are currently taking place.

Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., a licensed payment institution and a subsidiary of one of the largest private companies in Poland - Cinkciarz, is offering global money transfers and will offer payment services using cutting edge technology alongside extremely attractive conversion rates and transfer fees.